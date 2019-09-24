Wife of "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary charged in fatal boat crash

Police say the wife of "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vessel in a fatal boat crash in Canada. Ontario Provincial Police say 56-year-old Linda O'Leary of Toronto is scheduled to appear in court on October 29.

Two boats crashed on Lake Joseph near Seguin, Ontario, on August 24, killing a Florida man identified as 64-year-old Gary Poltash and a 48-year-old woman identified as Susanne Brito. Brito died in the hospital days later.

O'Leary said after the crash that he wasn't piloting the boat at the time.

Kevin and Linda O'Leary attend an event at the Tribeca Film Festival on September 23, 2018, in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty

O'Leary appears on the reality show "Shark Tank" in the U.S. and Dragons' Den in Canada. He made an unsuccessful bid earlier this year to head up the Conservative Party and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Police have also charged 67-year-old Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, New York, with failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway.