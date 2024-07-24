Surfer loses leg in shark attack in Australia, helped by man who used dog's leash as tourniquet

Why do shark attacks happen and how common are they?

Why and how often do shark attacks happen?

Why and how often do shark attacks happen?

An Australian surfer is in serious condition after a shark attack on Tuesday.

Kai McKenzie, 23, was surfing near New South Wales' Port Macquarie when he encountered a nearly 10-foot-long great white shark, CBS News partner BBC News reported. The shark bit his leg off, the BBC said.

McKenzie was able to catch a wave into shore after losing his leg. An off-duty police officer at the scene made a makeshift tourniquet out of his dog's leash, the BBC reported, stemming the bleeding until emergency responders arrived.

McKenzie's leg "washed up a short time later," after he had already been taken to an area hospital, according to the BBC. Locals found the limb and put it on ice, then brought it to the same hospital. Doctors are now working to see if the limb can be reattached, the BBC reported.

Kai McKenzie GoFundMe

McKenzie's surf team, RAGE, said on social media that they are "sending love" his way. The team also noted that McKenzie broke his back last year.

"He never once complained, always just got on with doing what he loved as soon as possible," the team said, alongside a series of photos of McKenzie. "He is an inspiring person."

McKenzie remains in a serious but stable condition at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, Australia, according to the BBC.

A GoFundMe to support McKenzie's recovery has been created. It has raised about $76,000 as of Wednesday morning.

The attack comes just weeks after surfer Tamayo Perry died after sustaining fatal injuries in a shark attack off the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

Shark attacks are generally rare, experts say, but the International Shark Attack File reported in February that there has been a "disproportionate" increase in fatal encounter in Australia. Surfers have borne the brunt of that increase, CBS News previously reported. Australia accounted for about 22% of the world's unprovoked shark attacks in 2023.