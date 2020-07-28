Woman killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast

A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, in what may be the first fatal shark attack in the state's history, CBS affiliate WGME-TV reports. Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

POSSIBLE SHARK ATTACK >>> On scene at Bailey Island, where Cumberland County officials say there appears to have been a shark attack. Officials confirm 1 person has been injured. @WGME @FOX23Maine pic.twitter.com/1OGgv5Jxwv — Karah Brackin (@KarahWGME) July 27, 2020

Two kayakers helped the person get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Marine Patrol said.

The name of the woman was not available late Monday.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald. Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it's possible the shark mistook the person for food.

"We can easily be mistaken for a seal … as a shark's dinner," he told the newspaper.

The state Marine Patrol is urging swimmers and boaters to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.