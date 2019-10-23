Trump to speak at shale energy conference in Pittsburgh — live updates

President Trump is visiting the key swing state of Pennsylvania Wednesday to deliver a speech at a shale energy conference, after delivering remarks at the White House on the situation in Syria.

President Trump is scheduled to speak in Pittsburgh at 3:40 p.m ET – Watch live in the video player above.

Mr. Trump is trying to make the case at the Shale Insight conference that his administration is making significant gains for the energy sector, as he faces criticism over U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria and the ongoing impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill.

