Shakira on feeling the weight of responsibility at Super Bowl LIV

Grammy Award-winning artist and global icon Shakira took the stage at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Jennifer Lopez this past February Though the singer/songwriter is no stranger to the pressure of performing live before huge crowds, Shakira told 60 Minutes back in November, when the interview was filmed, that she would feel an added pressure at the Super Bowl.



"It's such an amazing, important event. I feel a great deal of responsibility," Shakira said. "In a way, I'm representing a huge part of the Latin community in the U.S. I consider it an important force in America, and needs to be well represented. And I think that it's a beautiful opportunity."



To capitalize on the opportunity, Shakira leaned on her tireless work ethic, practicing day and night and drawing on new influences from around the world to incorporate into her performance. She said she felt a moral obligation to give it her all.

"When you're given a gift, such as your voice or a talent," Shakira said, "…you gotta use it. You have the duty to fulfill your dreams, to prove yourself that you can do it. And to inspire others."

Sporting events have special meaning in her life. In 2010, Shakira was tapped to create the anthem for the soccer World Cup. Her song "Waka Waka" became a global hit and brought Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué into her life after he appeared in the music video for the song. Both Shakira and Piqué celebrated birthdays on February 2nd, the day of the Super Bowl. Though Piqué thought he would not be able to attend the half time show due to a previously scheduled Barcelona game, he told 60 Minutes that he had no doubt Shakira's performance would be memorable.



"She's doing something amazing," Piqué told 60 Minutes in November, when the interview was filmed. "I've seen some of it already, the ideas that she's got. And I think that she will be great."

The videos above were originally published on January 30, 2020 and edited by Peter M. Berman.