Several hurt after apartment balcony collapses in Cincinnati

Faris Tanyos
At least 10 people were injured when the wooden balcony of a third-floor apartment collapsed Friday evening in Cincinnati, Ohio, officials said.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley told reporters that the balcony collapsed at an apartment complex in the Corryville neighborhood, located just off the campus of the University of Cincinnati.

McKinley said 10 people were rushed to local hospitals, at least one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. The exact conditions of the victims were not immediately provided. 

The circumstances leading up to the collapse were still unknown.

"From what we're being told, it was a gathering, many of these individuals were students," McKinley said. "We don't have the detailed information of what was actually being celebrated."

The fire chief also said it was unclear how many people were on the balcony when it collapsed. He said the situation is under investigation and the university has been notified. 

