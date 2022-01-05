Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels show for rest of the week

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers has tested positive for COVID-19, the comedian announced Tuesday. Meyers said the shows scheduled for the rest of this week have been canceled, but plans to resume filming January 10.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)" Meyers tweeted Tuesday.

"Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio," he added.

Host Seth Meyers during a remote interview with Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley (on monitor) on January 3, 2021. Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Imag

Meyers did not reveal how he may have gotten COVID-19, but he has repeatedly said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot. The "Late Night" host has been extremely outspoken in his support of widespread testing and vaccine mandates.

"According to the latest numbers, the U.S is averaging 386,000 cases of the coronavirus each day," Meyers said in a recent segment. "Wow, that's crazy. 386,000 people managed to get tested?"

Before the cancelation, Paul Giamatti, Michael C. Hall, Stacey Abrams, and Mayor Eric Adams were among the guests scheduled to appear on the show. There was no immediate word on whether any guests or musical acts would be rebooked.

The news comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep through New York City, where "Late Night" is filmed, with a positivity rate of 34.72% over the last seven days.