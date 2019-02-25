Nike’s new Serena Williams ad encourages girls to "dream crazier"

Nike unveiled a new 90-second commercial that tackles the gender bias women face at work and in life, featuring several prominent female athletes. Tennis star Serena Williams narrates the "Dream Crazier" ad, which debuted during Sunday night's Academy Awards. The ad runs down a list of negative adjectives women sometimes encounter, while showing footage of female sports figures giving their all.

"If we show emotion, we're called dramatic," Williams says in the ad. "If we want to play against men, we're nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, delusional."

"When we stand for something, we're unhinged," she continues. "When we're too good, there's something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we're hysterical, irrational or just being crazy."

Williams, who has faced her own share of sexism, then turns those put-downs on their head.

"So if they want to call you crazy, fine," she declares. "Show them what crazy can do."

In addition to Williams's own 23 Grand Slam championships, the ad highlights the "crazy" accomplishments of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, snowboarder Chloe Kim, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, members of the U.S. women's soccer team, former WNBA superstar Lisa Leslie, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, and more.

Fans on Twitter loved the commercial. Some even thought it was the best part of the Oscars.

The best thing about the oscars was Serena Williams Ad for Nike — Alicia (@Aliiciaa_Juarez) February 25, 2019

Others found it downright inspiring.

This #SerenaWilliams @Nike ad had me from moment 1. I’ve been called crazy for being committed to mt dreams & that love above all else. https://t.co/kb9he8E5xy — Fawzia Mirza (@thefawz) February 25, 2019

Nike's "Dream Crazier" ad is the latest addition to the sports apparel company's Dream Crazy marketing campaign. The first big ad in the campaign, featuring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, debuted during the NFL season opener last fall. Kaepernick, whose career took a hit when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, delivers the line: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

Despite some initial backlash and a dip in shares for Nike, the company's overall value quickly soared, adding another $6 billion in market value in the weeks after the Kaepernick ad aired.