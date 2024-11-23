GOP senator blocks promotion of general involved in Afghanistan withdrawal, sources say

The promotion of a three-star general who was part of the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has been paused by Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, three sources familiar with the move confirmed to CBS News Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue was slated to be promoted to a four-star rank and take command of the U.S. Army in Europe. However, he was not included in a batch of nearly 1,000 promotions that moved through the Senate Armed Services Committee this week despite receiving a Pentagon recommendation.

Mullin has put a hold on the promotion. The intention is to allow for the new Republican-controlled Congress and President-elect Donald Trump to weigh in on the promotion given Donahue's involvement in the Afghanistan withdrawal, two sources familiar with the situation told CBS News.

Behind the scenes, there is an effort underway by the Army and other allies to convince Congress to move forward and lift the hold, which appears to be politically motivated, sources said.

Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue speaks during a re-designation ceremony officially renaming Fort Bragg into Fort Liberty, near Fayetteville, North Carolina, on June 2, 2023. ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images

During the campaign, Trump frequently mentioned his surprise that no officers were consequently fired by President Biden for the chaotic withdrawal.

Military officers execute U.S. policy but do not create it. It was the Trump administration that in February 2020 brokered the deal with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, but it was Mr. Biden who decided to execute that withdrawal despite the Taliban breaking the terms of that U.S. agreement.

Donahue was the last U.S. soldier to exit Afghanistan in 2021. The U.S. evacuated about 125,000 people, including 6,000 Americans, over the course of its withdrawal, during which dozens of Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul.

The U.S. underestimated the speed with which the Taliban would capture Kabul and the well-documented U.S. logistical and planning failures have been a focus of multiple internal probes at the Pentagon, State Department, and in Congress.

An extensive State Department report released last year found that "insufficient" planning, communication failures and an inability to grasp "the scale and scope of the operation" contributed to the chaotic operation.

CBS News has reached out to Mullin's office but did not receive a response. It is not clear whether Trump is aware of the hold.

