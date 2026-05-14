Senate adopts resolution to withhold senators' pay during government shutdowns

Washington — The Senate unanimously agreed to adopt a resolution on Thursday that will withhold senators' pay during a lapse in funding for any federal agency, following two lengthy and record-breaking shutdowns in recent months that have taken a toll on federal workers.

Led by GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, the resolution directs the secretary of the Senate to withhold pay from senators during a lapse in appropriations for one or more federal agencies or departments. The payments would be released after the shutdown comes to an end.

The resolution was adopted by unanimous consent Thursday. The chamber voted 99-0 to advance the measure earlier this week.

Kennedy called it "shared sacrifice," pointing to how federal employees generally go without pay during a shutdown.

Last year, the government was shut down for 43 days as Democrats in Congress protested the expiration of healthcare subsidies. Months later, the Department of Homeland Security shut down amid an impasse in Congress over reforms for its immigration enforcement agencies. That shutdown ended late last month after 76 days.

"We ought to hide our heads in a bag," Kennedy said on the Senate floor as he pointed to the shutdown record. "It's got to stop. Shutting down government — it should not be our default solution to our refusal to work out our issues and our differences."

The resolution, which applies only to the Senate, will take effect after November's election.

Kennedy said he would make the resolution take effect immediately if he could, noting that he's "very concerned that my Senate colleagues on the Democratic side are going to try to shut down government yet again right before the elections."

But the 27th Amendment to the Constitution prevents any change in member pay from taking effect until after the next election has occurred.

The Louisiana Republican noted that the resolution won't "stop all shutdowns," but "maybe this will help."