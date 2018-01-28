Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staff

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Saturday that he has fired his chief of staff after getting reports of "improper conduct" with subordinate staffers.

"By early this afternoon, I had sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my Chief of Staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates. I further concluded that this led to actions which in my judgment amounted to threats to withhold employment benefits," Rubio said in a statement.

The Florida senator said he was made aware of the allegations on Friday and flew from Florida to Washington D.C. on Saturday to terminate the staffer's employment "effective immediately."

Rubio's office said it "will not be disclosing any further details about the incidents which occurred" at the wishes of those victimized. And Rubio's office plans to notify appropriate congressional and Senate administrative offices of this situation.

While the release did not mention his chief of staff by name, Clint Reed had assumed the position in late 2016.

Rubio previously referred to him in a press release as a "superb manager who loves Florida, has earned my trust, and relishes the challenge of solving tough problems."