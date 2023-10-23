Sen. Bob Menendez due back in court for arraignment on latest federal corruption charges

Sen. Bob Menendez due back in court Sen. Bob Menendez due back in court 00:20

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is due back in a Manhattan courtroom Monday.

Earlier this month, the congressman and his wife were indicted on new charges that they conspired to act as foreign agents for Egypt.

Menendez was charged with one count of conspiracy for a public official to act as an agent of a foreign principal, the Egyptian government and its officials.

Prosecutors said the senator "further promised to take and took a series of acts on behalf of Egypt, including on behalf of Egyptian military and intelligence officials, and conspired to do so with" Wael Hana, a New Jersey businessman from Egypt, and his wife.

The new indictment came weeks after Menendez and his wife pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges.

The judge released Menendez on $100,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered him to surrender his personal passport, but allowed him to keep his official one.

He was also told not to have contact with Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff, who may have knowledge of the case.

The 69-year-old senator has vowed to remain in office while he fights the charges in the face of calls to resign even from within his own party.

His trial is scheduled for May.