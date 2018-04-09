Sen. Bill Nelson holds press conference after Zuckerberg meeting -- live updates

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, is holding a press conference on Monday following his meeting on Capitol Hill with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg is slated to meet with some lawmakers ahead of his testimony in the Senate and House on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Zuckerberg will appear at a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday, the day before testifying at the House Energy and Commerce Committee where he is expected to discuss the use of and protection of Facebook user data.

Facebook is still reeling from a privacy scandal over its data collection policies following the revelation that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on as many as 87 million users.