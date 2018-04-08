Sen. Ben Cardin calls for international response to suspected Syria chemical attack

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, is calling for an international response to what he called a "violation of international norms" in Syria after a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma near the capital of Damascus killed at least 40 people, according to Syrian opposition activists and rescuers.

"Everything points to that this was controlled by President Assad and the, again violation of international norms, and there needs to be an international response," Cardin told CBS News' "Face The Nation" on Sunday, referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The alleged attack has been denied by the Syrian and Russian governments. Russia is Syria's closest ally and has a major military presence in the country. Reports of the latest attack which appeared to target civilians and young children could not be independently verified.

Cardin said that, despite existing sanctions on Russia and Iran, "the Syrian regime under President Assad cannot exist without Russia's support and the activities of Iran."

He added, "The United States, the international community need to take action against Russia and Iran for what they're doing in Syria. So we need to take a pretty strong response for another use of chemical weapons."

The Democrat and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee also said he was "pleased" that Mr. Trump explicitly calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin in a tweet earlier on Sunday, tying him directly to the Assad regime.

"That was a significant change. But he has not done that in regards to the sanctions imposed against the oligarchs and he certainly has not done that in regards to Mr. Putin's interference in our own country," Cardin said.