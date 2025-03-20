Segway recalls 220,000 scooters after mechanical glitch injures 20

Segway is recalling about 220,000 Segway scooters sold nationwide because the product's folding mechanism can fail while in use, posing a fall hazard that has left 20 people with injuries including broken bones, bruises and lacerations, the company said Thursday.

The recall involves all Segway Ninebot Max G3OP and Max G30LP KickScooters, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Los Angeles-based Segway said it has received 68 reports of folding mechanism failures, including the 20 injuries.

Manufactured in China and Malaysia, the scooters sold online at Amazon.com and Segway.com and at Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart for between $600 and $1,000 from January 2020 through February 2025.

Recalled Segway Max G30LP KickScooter. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Max G30LP KickScooter is gray with yellow accents and the Max G30P is black with yellow accents. The brand name "ninebot" appears on the foot platform and the top of the handlebars.

Consumers should stop using the recalled scooters and contact Segway to determine whether the folding mechanism needs adjustment and to get a free maintenance kit that includes tools and instructions on checking and tightening the mechanism.

Recalled Segway Max G30P KickScooter. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Segway can be reached at 800-914-6110 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at recall@segway.com, or online at https://service.segway.com/recall or www.segway.com — click on "Recall Center" at the bottom of the page for more information.

The recall is not the first by Segway. The company in November recalled about 1,400 Segway Ninebot P100 KickScooters after getting 31 reports of broken front forks on the scooters and six injuries. It also recalled Ninebot Kids bike helmets that did not comply with federal safety standards in March of 2022.

Segway has changed hands multiple times. U.K. businessman Jimi Heselden in 2010 died in an accident involving a Segway motorized scooter after his engineering firm acquired the company.