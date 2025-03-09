Secret Service shoot man carrying gun near White House

Secret Service personnel shot early Sunday a man who brandished a firearm leading to an "armed confrontation" near the White House, Secret Service said in a statement.

The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown, the Secret Service said.

According to the Secret Service, they were notified of a man with "suicidal intentions" who may be traveling from Indiana. Around midnight, they encountered the man's parked vehicle near the White House and they spotted an individual matching the description on foot, the Secret Service said.

As officers approached, the man allegedly brandished a firearm and an "armed confrontation" ensued, with the suspect being shot by Secret Service, the agency said. There were no injuries reported among Secret Service personnel.

President Trump was not at the White House at the time; he is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.