Secret Service investigating overnight gunfire near White House

Washington — The Secret Service said it is investigating overnight gunfire near the White House on Sunday.

Officers responded shortly after midnight on Sunday to reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Lafayette Park, the Secret Service said in a statement. No injuries were reported, according to the statement, and a search of the park and surrounding area was conducted. A suspect was not located.

Lafayette Park is located directly north of the White House.

President Trump is in Washington and is hosting a family Easter dinner at the White House on Sunday. White House operations remain normal, though a heightened security posture is in place, the Secret Service said.

Road closures were initially in effect adjacent to the park. Chief of Communications for the Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi said in a post on X after 8 a.m. that the closures had been lifted.

The investigation remained active Sunday morning. The Secret Service said it's seeking a possible vehicle and a person of interest, while coordinating with U.S. Park Police and Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials encouraged members of the public with information to call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.