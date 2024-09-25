Secret Service agent placed on leave for alleged misconduct, reportedly against Harris staffer

Washington — A U.S. Secret Service agent has been placed on administrative leave as the agency investigates an alleged instance of sexual misconduct against an aide who works for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new report and statements from the Secret Service and the vice president's office.

Real Clear Politics first reported that a Secret Service agent has been accused of sexually assaulting a staff member who works for the vice president, citing four sources "in the Secret Service community." The news outlet reported that the agent and several Harris staffers went to the Harris aide's hotel room after drinks and dinner, at which point the agent allegedly forced himself on her and groped her. The alleged incident took place during an advance trip for a Harris campaign event in Wisconsin that was ultimately scrapped, and Harris wasn't there at the time. Real Clear Politics reported the alleged incident was witnessed by others.

Neither the Secret Service nor Harris' office confirmed the details of the allegations, but the Secret Service said it is investigating a "misconduct allegation involving an employee," and the vice president's official office said it has "zero tolerance for sexual misconduct." The Harris campaign directed CBS News to the vice president's office.

"The U.S. Secret Service Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating a misconduct allegation involving an employee," a Secret Service spokesperson said. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

The vice president's office said in a statement that, "The Office of the Vice President takes the safety of staff seriously."

"We have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct," a spokesperson for the Office of the Vice President said. "Senior OVP officials were alerted by the USSS about an incident involving an agent and informed that USSS initiated an investigation. The Office of the Vice President will not be releasing further information."

The Secret Service is already under intense scrutiny for the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life in July in Butler, Pennsylvania, followed by this month's apparent assassination attempt against Trump at his golf course in Florida.

On Wednesday, an interim Senate report identified planning, communications and security failures "directly contributed" to the July assassination attempt. The 94-page report cited poor communication with state and local law enforcement and a failure to effectively secure the site, among other issues.

and contributed to this report.