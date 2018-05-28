Search on for murder suspect after woman found dead in burning home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- Police in Georgia are searching for the boyfriend of a woman found dead following a house fire on Saturday, reports CBS affiliate WGCL. Firefighters responded to the home in Sandy Springs around 11:30 a.m. and found 39-year-old Amber Hollman dead.

A spokesman for the Sandy Springs Police Department says arrest warrants have been obtained for Patrick Joseph Nolan charging him with murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and first-degree arson.

Police didn't release Hollman's cause of death.

WGCL reports Nolan, 43, is Hollman's boyfriend. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and could be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag PYZ1420.

He possibly has his dog with him, a 160-pound Presa Canario.

Anyone with information about Nolan's whereabouts is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 404-456-9343.