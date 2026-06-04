Search continues for Auburn University student missing in Japan

Kyoto, Japan — A powerful typhoon has hampered efforts by rescue teams scouring the foothills near Kyoto, Japan — from the air and on the ground with dogs — in the search for missing Alabama man James "Weston" Higginbotham.

The 20-year-old Auburn University engineering student was on vacation with his family when he disappeared after taking a train by himself to an area known for its hiking trails after lunch on May 29.

His family described him as an experienced hiker.

"When he is going on a trail, that's where he finds, like, his inner peace, and his quiet time," his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, told CBS News Thursday. "And it rejuvenates him, and so I'm sure that's what he did."

A family photo of James Higginbotham of Alabama, who went missing near Kyoto, Japan, on May 29, 2026. Nancy Higginbotham/Facebook

Higginbotham was on a family tracking app while his parents and brother visited a nearby temple. But when they saw his location move that evening, they texted him and received no response.

Police say there is CCTV footage of Higginbotham leaving the Yamashina train station, but that was the last time he was seen. At the time, he was wearing a "Save the Bees" T-shirt and lavender pants.

"He has survival skills, and I don't want anyone to doubt that if he is lost in the woods, he is still alive," Nancy Higginbotham, said.

The family was supposed to fly back to Alabama, but they say they are not leaving Japan without finding their son.

"We're not flying home tonight," Nancy Higginbotham said.



Added James' father, Keith Higginbotham: "A flight home is hard when you realize there's one person that may not be on the flight with you."