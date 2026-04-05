Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's statement for 60 Minutes' "Ghost Train" report

Prior to 60 Minutes' April 5, 2026 broadcast, which featured correspondent Jon Wertheim's report on high-speed rail development in America, we reached out to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy provided a statement to 60 Minutes, printed here.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy:

"This Administration is working to usher in a Golden Age of Transportation. That vision includes high speed rail and we're exploring opportunities to efficiently build that infrastructure in America.

What this administration won't stand for is boondoggle projects like Newsom's Train to Nowhere that wasted billions in taxpayer dollars yet delivered nothing to the American people.

Under President Trump, America is building again. We defunded Newsom's disaster and created the first Trump Infrastructure Dividend. Those dollars will now actually fund critical projects that enhance safety on rail networks across America."