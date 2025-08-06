Watch CBS News
Sean "Diddy" Combs wants to go back to Madison Square Garden, his attorney says

By
Kiki Intarasuwan
Jericka Duncan
Attorney: Combs wants to go back to MSG
Sean "Diddy" Combs wants to go back to Madison Square Garden in the future, attorney says 01:05

As Sean "Diddy" Combs awaits his sentencing, his lead attorney Marc Agnifilo sat down with CBS News' Jericka Duncan in his first network interview since the highly publicized trial in which a New York jury found Combs guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted him of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. 

When discussing the hip-hop mogul's future goals, Agnifilo said Combs told him "he's going to be back at Madison Square Garden."

Asked about what Combs wants the public to know, Agnifilo explained that Combs has been reflecting on "the blessings that he's been given, on the imperfections that I think he sees in himself." 

"I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children. He wants to take care of his mother," the defense attorney added.

"I think he's someone who's always going to strive to do something, you know, exceptional and probably demanding and challenging," Agnifilo said about Combs' potential plans for the future. "But I think the most demanding and challenging thing in front of him right now is to get back with his kids and get back with his mother, and the people who love him and miss him."

See more of CBS News' Jericka Duncan's interview with Agnifilo Thursday on "CBS Mornings."

