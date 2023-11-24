Flurry of sexual assault lawsuits filed before temporary New York law expires A wave of lawsuits alleging sexual assault were filed in New York this week against prominent figures, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and actor Jamie Foxx. The lawsuits came before Thursday's expiration of the temporary Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year window for adults to file lawsuits against alleged abusers regardless of the statute of limitations. Elaine Quijano reports.