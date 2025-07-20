Scottie Scheffler wins first British Open

American Scottie Scheffler on Sunday won his first British Open, taking home the Claret Jug at the 153rd iteration of golf's oldest tournament four strokes ahead of Harris English.

Fans at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland erupted as the 29-year-old sank his final putt for par and walked across the green to meet his wife, Meredith, and son, Bennett.

Scheffler went -17 on the day, scoring 68 on Sunday's fourth round and earning a final score of 267 to raise the Claret Jug. The Champion Golfer of the Year defeated American Harris English, who finished 4 shots behind, with a score of 66 on the round.

This is Scheffler's second major tournament win of 2025, after his dominant performance at this year's PGA Championship, which was held at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The win at Royal Portrush leaves one major tournament left for Scheffler to complete professional golf's coveted Grand Slam, or when a golfer has won all four major championships — The Masters, the U.S. Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship.