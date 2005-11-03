Schwarzenegger's Special Interests

Almost any time Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger gets near a microphone he takes aim at special interests,reports.

"I have put the special interests on notice," Schwarzenegger said. "The only thing I have to say to them is 'hasta la vista baby.' "

That's been the theme ever since he announced he was running for governor.

"I do not have to bow to any special interests," Schwarzenegger said on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." "I have plenty of money. No one can pay me off."

"Trust me," he said. "No one."

But Doug Heller, who heads Arnold Watch, which is part of the Foundation for Taxpayer and Consumer Rights, tells a different story.

"That was his Oscar performance," Heller said. "Because it turned out it was just a fraud. It was just fiction."

Heller and other government watchdogs say when it comes to raising special interest cash — the governor has far outpaced the man he ousted, former Governor Gray Davis.

"He's in hock to the special interests," Heller said.

Heller points to bills the governor vetoed on one day just last month:

He vetoed a bill opposed by Wal-Mart. That day records show an "Arkansas homemaker" — Christy Walton, heir to the Wal-Mart fortune — donated a quarter of a million dollars to his political causes. Eleven days later, another quarter million came from Wal-Mart's Chairman.

He vetoed a pesticide regulation bill opposed by winemakers and wholesalers. That day one wine group donated $100,000.