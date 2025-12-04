Schumer says Democrats will bring up bill to extend health care tax credits for 3 years

Washington — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that Democrats will offer a clean three-year extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits for a vote next week, when the issue that was at the center of the shutdown fight comes center stage.

"This is the bill, a clean three-year extension of ACA tax credits, that Democrats will bring to the floor of the Senate for a vote next Thursday, and every single Democrat will support it," Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

The announcement comes after a group of Senate Democrats last month secured a vote to address the expiring tax credits as part of the deal to reopen the government. Millions of Americans are due to see their health insurance premiums skyrocket in the new year without action from Congress.

Democrats had the opportunity to present the legislation of their choice. Some moderates sought a compromise position that would stand a chance at earning the 60 votes needed to advance. Schumer's decision to seek a clean extension means the bill is highly unlikely to pick up support from Republicans, although the move so will force GOP members to take a politically uncomfortable vote. Republicans rejected Schumer's offer of a clean extension toward the end of the government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters of the possibility Wednesday that the approach "suggests they're not really interested in fixing it." Senate Republicans have not yet determined whether they will offer up their own health care measure alongside the Democratic bill.

"We're still working it with our members, but we will have a plan," Thune told CBS News on Thursday. Senate Republicans have been circling a number of alternate proposals to address health care costs.

Schumer argued that Republicans have "no hope of solving this health care crisis on their own," claiming they're divided on the issue.

"Republicans have one week to decide where they stand — vote for this bill and bring health care costs down, or block this bill and send premiums skyrocketing," he said. "That's what's at stake when we vote next week."