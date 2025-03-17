Schumer postpones book tour, citing "security concerns" after government funding vote

Washington — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer postponed events to promote his forthcoming book, citing security concerns as he faces backlash from Democratic voters over his decision to support a Republican measure to avert a government shutdown.

"Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer's book events are being rescheduled," Risa Heller, a spokesperson for Schumer, said in a statement Monday.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, had several events scheduled this week in Maryland, New York City, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and California to promote his book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning." The book's release date is Tuesday.

The postponements come amid expected protests at some of the events in response to Schumer's vote last week to advance a stopgap measure that keeps the government funded through September. Senate Republicans needed at least eight Democrats to vote "yes" on a procedural motion ahead of its final passage. Schumer voted to advance the measure but ultimately voted against its final passage, which did not require Democratic support.

Schumer, who initially signaled that Democrats would stand firm against the partisan continuing resolution, said that while he opposed the bill, a government shutdown risked more damage.

"For sure, the Republican bill is a terrible option," Schumer said last week. "But I believe allowing Donald Trump to take even much more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option."

