Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot in "intimate ceremony"

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost recently got married – and news about their nuptials was shared in a unique way. The actress and "Saturday Night Live" star were married over the weekend, Meals on Wheels first announced on their Instagram on Thursday.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the Meals on Wheels account shared.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post continued.

Meals on Wheels shared an image of the Staten Island Ferry with the phrase "Jost Married." Jost, who is a head writer at "SNL" as well as a Weekend Update anchor alongside Michael Che, is from Staten Island.

Jost and Johansson got engaged in May 2019 after dating for two years, according to Entertainment Tonight. Jost revealed in July that due to coronavirus restrictions, he and Johansson didn't know when they would be able to get married.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with Che, Jost joked about his co-anchor. "[Che] plans to make a scene at most events. That's his general approach," Jost said, adding that Che threatened to cause a scene at the wedding.

"That's part of why we've just been postponing it is we can see him getting ready for the wedding and we're like, 'Maybe we should wait another day.' What I really want for Che is, I really want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding. A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment, so few people utilize that moment to object and I think he could do a really great objection," Jost joked.

Jost and Johansson are not the first couple to announce a big life event by allowing another brand to break the news. In August, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby girl – and UNICEF shared the news on Instagram.