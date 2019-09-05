Sarah Sanders to write book on her time at the White House

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has a book deal.

Her book, which is being published through St. Martin's Press, is due to be released in fall 2020 ahead of the presidential election. It will focus on her life experiences and time at the White House, CBS News confirms.

Sanders, who recently nabbed a Fox News contributor gig, isn't ruling out running for governor in Arkansas in 2022, after leaving her role as White House press secretary this summer. She was replaced by current White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has yet to conduct a briefing from the James S. Brady Briefing Room.

Sanders gained a reputation for vigorously defending the president, no matter the circumstance. And her regular battles with the press earned her high marks from Mr. Trump.

In addition to her Fox News gig, Sanders started her own website at the end of last month, further fueling speculation that she could run for governor. The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders currently lives in Little Rock with her family.