Sarah Palin's husband apparently files for divorce: "Impossible to live together"

Sarah Palin's husband has apparently filed for a divorce, citing an "incompatibility of temperament" that made it "impossible to live together as husband and wife."

Documents filed in Anchorage Superior Court last week do not include the full names of Palin — the former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate — or her husband, Todd Mitchell Palin. Instead, the filing only uses the initials for their full names, S.L.P. and T.M.P., according to the Anchorage Daily News.

But the filing reportedly includes the date that the couple got married and the birth date of their 11-year-old son Trig. It asks for joint custody of the boy. The other Palin children — Bristol, Piper, Track and Willow — are all adults.

The news was first reported by Craig Medred, an independent journalist in Alaska. Representatives for Palin and an attorney representing her husband did not immediately return messages from CBS News.

Todd Palin called himself the "first dude" of Alaska when his wife served as governor from 2006 until she resigned in 2009. She shot to national fame in 2008 after Republican presidential candidate John McCain chose her as his running mate.

The couple had been together for 31 years.