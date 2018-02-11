Small plane crashes near Santa Clarita, California, killing 4

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Authorities say four people have been killed after a small plane crashed near a mountain town in Southern California. The Los Angeles County Fire Department say the private plane went down late Sunday morning in a remote area near Agua Dulce.

The department confirms four fatalities and says the coroner and Federal Aviation Administration officials are responding.

The victims included two male adults, a female adult and a child under 10-years-old, CBS Los Angeles reports.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the aircraft was manufactured by Cirrus but he did not immediately have additional details about the crash. He says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo told The Los Angeles Times that the plane did not catch fire.

Agua Dulce is in the Sierra Pelona Mountains about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.