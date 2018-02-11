CBSN
CBS/AP February 11, 2018, 7:59 PM

Small plane crashes near Santa Clarita, California, killing 4

In this image released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department shows the scene of a plane crash late Sun., Feb 11, 2018, morning in a remote area near Agua Dulce, Calif.

AP

Last Updated Feb 11, 2018 8:46 PM EST

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Authorities say four people have been killed after a small plane crashed near a mountain town in Southern California. The Los Angeles County Fire Department say the private plane went down late Sunday morning in a remote area near Agua Dulce.

The department confirms four fatalities and says the coroner and Federal Aviation Administration officials are responding.

The victims included two male adults, a female adult and a child under 10-years-old, CBS Los Angeles reports.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the aircraft was manufactured by Cirrus but he did not immediately have additional details about the crash. He says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo told The Los Angeles Times that the plane did not catch fire.

Agua Dulce is in the Sierra Pelona Mountains about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News