Santa Anita Park reports 30th horse death since start of racing season

A 30th horse has died at Santa Anita Park in Southern California since the race season began. A California Horse Racing Board rep confirmed to CBS News that American Currency, a 4-year-old gelding, was hurt while exercising and subsequently euthanized Saturday morning.

According to a CBS Los Angeles investigation, more than 60 horses have died at Santa Anita Park since the beginning of 2018. The recent spate of deaths has been met with condemnation by state lawmakers, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I continue to be troubled by the horse deaths at Santa Anita Park," Newsom said earlier this month. "Enough is enough."

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office is investigating the recent increase of horse deaths. The racing season ends tomorrow amid increasing calls for the track to be shuttered.