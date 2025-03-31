9-year-old girl in California dies after dental surgery under anesthesia

A 9-year-old girl in California died after a dental surgery during which she was under anesthesia, according to the County of San Diego Medical Examiner's Office.

Silvanna Moreno's procedure took place at a dentist office in Vista on March 18, the medical examiner's office said in a press release, providing an address for Dreamtime Dentistry. Following the surgery, she was moved to a recovery room and later discharged.

Dr. Ryan Watkins, a dentist anesthesiologist with Dreamtime Dentistry, said in a statement given to CBS 8 San Diego that standard post-anesthesia protocols were followed and Moreno "was discharged in stable condition — awake, with stable vital signs and protective reflexes intact — into her mother's care."

The medical examiner's office, however, said she "remained asleep during her transport home" and "stayed sleeping" when she was put into her bed at home. The 9-year-old's family checked on her throughout the day "to later find her unresponsive in bed," according to the release.

Moreno's family called 911 for help and first responders transported her to the Rady Children's Hospital emergency department where she was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's office did not immediately respond when asked to clarify Moreno's condition when she was discharged.

The young girl's cause of death is still under investigation. Watkins said the dentist office was fully cooperating with the investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our patients have always been and remain our highest priority. While we understand the concerns and questions surrounding this tragic event, we respectfully ask for patience as the investigation proceeds," Watkins said. "For the sake of the family and the integrity of the process, we encourage restraint regarding speculation."

A funeral for Moreno was held on Wednesday, March 26, CBS 8 reported.