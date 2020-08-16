Multiple people injured when suspect opens fire at San Antonio flea market
A suspect opened fire at a San Antonio flea market on Sunday, with at least three people sent to the hospital at the "highest priority," a spokesperson for the fire department said. Woody Woodward of the San Antonio fire department said that as of 2:30 p.m. ET, the situation was "under control."
San Antonio fire chief Russell Johnson told CBS affiliate KENS-TV that maybe 100 shots were fired into the crowded parking area of Mission Open Air Market. Police say at least two weapons were recovered at the scene.
It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.