Samoa boxing coach dies at Olympic Village, officials say

The national boxing coach for Samoa died at the Paris Olympic Village, officials said Saturday.

Lionel Elika Fatupaito died from cardiac arrest on Friday, shortly before the 2024 Games' opening ceremony, the AFP reported.

He was treated by emergency services but they were unable to save him, the AFP reported. The local prosecutor's office said Fatupaito died of "natural causes."

"Lionel's dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community," the International Boxing Association said in a news release. "His legacy will continue to inspire future generations."

Lionel Elika Fatupaito. International Boxing Association

Olympic boxing preliminary events began Saturday.

Just one Samoan athlete is competing in boxing events. Heavyweight boxer Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali, 25, previously won a gold medal at the 2023 Pacific Games, according to Australian media, and competed in the Tokyo Games.

Plodzicki-Faoagali said on social media he first met Fatupaito when he was with Samoa's youth boxing team.

"I first met coach Lionel when I was 15 trialling for Samoa's Youth team. He was a kind and generous coach, not only with his time, material things, but also his knowledge," Plodzicki-Faoagali wrote, alongside a photo of himself and Fatupaito. "You will be sorely missed coach ... Rest well old man, gonna miss you out there, you were the calm one and dad the storm of our corner."

The Pacific Island nation has 24 athletes competing in Paris this summer.