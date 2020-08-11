More grocery chains recall onions possibly tainted with salmonella

Trader Joe's and Ralph's stores on the West Coast are recalling onions that could contain salmonella amid an outbreak of the bacteria that's now sickened more than 600 people in 43 states.

Progressive Produce is recalling red and yellow onions sold on the West Coast, specifically red onions sold at Trader Joe's stores in Arizona, California and Utah and yellow onions sold at Ralph's stores in California, according to a recall notice posted Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The red onions were sold under the Pacific Gold Brand, while others were sold loose in bulk bins.

Consumers have in recent days also been warned about eating prepared foods that could contain onions tainted with the bacteria sold nationwide by retailers including Giant Eagle, Walmart and Kroger.

The move comes days after Giant Eagle recalled almost 50 of a variety of ready-to-eat products sold to consumers since July 25 — including dozens of varieties of salads, pizzas and hoagies — that include onion as an ingredient, according to the company, which operates more than 410 stores in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. (See the full list of recalled products below.)

The products may contain recalled onions tied to a salmonella outbreak that has caused 640 illnesses, including 85 hospitalizations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People infected with salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within hours, or sometimes days, after being exposed to the bacteria. Children and adults 65 and older are more likely to become severely ill, the CDC said.

Giant Eagle's recall also involves all bulk and bagged red, yellow and white onions sold in its produce departments since June 6, according to a notice posted by the FDA.

The recalls follows a public health alert from the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service involving meat and poultry products made on July 30 and July 31 by Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California, and sold at Walmart and Kroger stores.

The warnings stem from a recall earlier this month by Thomson International of all red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions shipped nationwide starting May 1 to the present.

Giant Eagle's recalled products and NDC codes include:

TUSCAN CHICKEN SALAD 20500200000

MD CAPRESE SALAD 20660900000

CHICKPEA & CARROT SALAD GREEK DRESSING 20686300000

SPINACH SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING 20730400000

GREEN BEAN PORTABELLA 21660900000



HALF ITALIAN SUB 21665100000



FARMERS SALAD 21738800000



CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD 22657400000



MD BLT SALAD 22657700000

MD BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD 22658400000



COUNTRY STYLE PASTA SALAD FRENCH DRESSING 22658500000



GREEK SALAD LARGE 22660900000



GRILLED VEGETABLES 22664600000



MD GREEK SALAD WITH GREEK DRESSING 22665100000

MD G&G GREEK SALAD 22667100000



GE EGG & BACON SALAD WITH FRENCH DRESSING 23657100000



MD PHILLY STYLE STEAK STROMBOLI COLD 23660700000



CAJUN STYLE CHICKEN MEAL 23662500000



MD DIP-REUBEN 23665100000



MD GREEK SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING 23676600000



STUFFING BALLS S0678/1602 24658700000



22INCH ITALIAN HOAGIE 24659500000



SPECIALTY 12" ITALIAN HOAGIE 24660600000



CHEESEBURGER PIZZA SLICE 25048600000



PHILLY STEAK PIZZA SLICE 25049300000



PIEROGIE LASAGNA ROLL UP 25049400000



HOMEMADE MACARONI SALAD 25060700000



SPANIKOPITA 25061200000



12" DELUXE PIZZA 25065000000



DELUXE ITALIAN PARTY HOAGIE 25067800000



VEGETABLE PIZZA SLICE 25070900000



12" VEGETABLE PIZZA 25071800000



SHEET VEGETABLE PIZZA 25085100000



STUFFED BONE IN CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086400000



STUFFED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086700000



STUFFED TURKEY BREAST GOURMET 25086800000



POTATO AND CHEESE PIEROGIES 25089000000



COLD ITALIAN HERO, 12" 25089400000



ITALIAN HERO, 6", COLD 25093400000



SPINACH DIP DELI SERVICE CASE 25118000000



SPINACH DIP GRAB & GO 25118500000



MD EGG & BACON SALAD WITH LITE BALSAMIC DRESS 25118600000



CUCUMBER SALAD 25139500000



SANDWICH TOPPERS PLATTER -UP TO 25 SANDWICHES 25139600000



ZUCHINNI PANCAKES 27665100000



SAUSAGE PEPPERS AND ONIONS OVER PENNE 27697700000



MD S&F: SMOKE-STACKED SANDWICH 27751700000



CALIFORNIA COBB - SMALL 28659400000



Recalled products sold at Walmart and/or Kroger:

7.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl" with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8 and with a best if used by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

6.2-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray" with use by date 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot code TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7.

41.35-oz. plastic bags containing "Chicken Salad" with use by date 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.

10-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "Chicken Salad Deli Snack" with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

7.75-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl Southwest Salad with Chicken" and a best if used by date of "Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20.

17.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken" with a best if used by date of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26.

The products bear the establishment number "P-34733" or "34733" inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container and were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.