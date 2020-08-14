Kroger cheese dips with onions, possibly tainted with salmonella, latest to be recalled

Kroger, the country's largest supermarket chain, is recalling more than 30 varieties of cheese dips and spreads as they were made with onions possibly tainted with salmonella in an outbreak of the bacteria that has sickened more than 600 people in 43 states.

The deli dips being recalled were sold in plastic containers between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020, at retail stores under Kroger-owned banners, including Kroger, Fry's Food Stores, Fred Meyer and Smith's, the company said.

The products may contain recalled onions tied to a salmonella outbreak that has caused 640 illnesses, including 85 hospitalizations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumers have in recent days also been warned about eating prepared foods sold nationwide by retailers including Giant Eagle, Walmart and Kroger, which may also contain onions tainted with the bacteria.

People infected with salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within hours, or sometimes days, after being exposed to the bacteria. Children and adults 65 and older are more likely to become severely ill, the CDC said.

Kroger's dip-and-spread recall involves the following:

MURRAY'S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP – UPC: 207083-00000

MURRAY'S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207181-00000

MURRAY'S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207182-00000

MURRAY'S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207201-00000

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:216407-20000

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP – UPC:226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP – UPC:236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP – UPC:286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP – UPC:286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295409-50000

The products involved in the recall were sold to consumers by retailers in four states — Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington — and distributed from May 13, 2020, to August 10, 2020, according to Spokane Produce, of Spokane, Washington.

Salsa products made with onions possibly tainted with bacteria are the latest to be recalled in recent salmonella outbreak. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Kroger's warning to consumers follows a related action involving salsa by Spokane Produce. Its recall involved the following brands, packaged in 15-ounce plastic tubs and institutional-sized one-gallon plastic containers, and included item numbers and best-by-dates, according to a notice posted Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

83260 Saddlin' Up Salsa Hot 15 oz. August 16, 2020

83259 Saddlin' Up Salsa Medium 15 oz. Sept. 30, 2020

83259 Saddlin' Up Salsa Medium 15 oz. Aug. 5, 2020

83258 Saddlin' Up Salsa Mild 15 oz. Aug. 11, 2020

84032 Salsa Verde 15 oz. Aug. 26, 2020

84044 Salsa Verde gallon Sept. 28, 2020

84044 Salsa Verde gallon Aug. 11, 2020

Earlier this week, Progressive Produce recalled red and yellow onions sold on the West Coast, specifically red onions sold at Trader Joe's stores in Arizona, California and Utah, and yellow onions sold at Ralph's stores in California, according to a recall notice posted Monday by the FDA. Both types of onions were sold loose in bulk bins. The red onions had PLU stickers under the Pacific Gold Brand.

The move came days after Giant Eagle, which operates more than 410 stores in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, recalled almost 50 varieties of ready-to-eat products – including salads, pizzas and hoagies – that contained onion as an ingredient and were sold to consumers since July 25, according to the company.

Giant Eagle's recall also includes all bulk and bagged red, yellow and white onions sold in its produce departments since June 6, according to a notice posted by the FDA.

Publix recalled red onions sold in the produce departments of its stores in half a dozen states — Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia — with the grocer stating the impacted product involved onions distributed in July.

The recalls follow a public health alert from the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service involving meat and poultry products made by Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California, on July 30 - 31 and sold at Walmart and Kroger stores.

The warnings stem from a recall earlier this month by Thomson International of all red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions shipped nationwide starting May 1 to the present.

Giant Eagle's recalled products and NDC codes include:

TUSCAN CHICKEN SALAD 20500200000

MD CAPRESE SALAD 20660900000

CHICKPEA & CARROT SALAD GREEK DRESSING 20686300000

SPINACH SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING 20730400000

GREEN BEAN PORTABELLA 21660900000



HALF ITALIAN SUB 21665100000



FARMERS SALAD 21738800000



CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD 22657400000



MD BLT SALAD 22657700000

MD BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD 22658400000



COUNTRY STYLE PASTA SALAD FRENCH DRESSING 22658500000



GREEK SALAD LARGE 22660900000



GRILLED VEGETABLES 22664600000



MD GREEK SALAD WITH GREEK DRESSING 22665100000

MD G&G GREEK SALAD 22667100000



GE EGG & BACON SALAD WITH FRENCH DRESSING 23657100000



MD PHILLY STYLE STEAK STROMBOLI COLD 23660700000



CAJUN STYLE CHICKEN MEAL 23662500000



MD DIP-REUBEN 23665100000



MD GREEK SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING 23676600000



STUFFING BALLS S0678/1602 24658700000



22INCH ITALIAN HOAGIE 24659500000



SPECIALTY 12" ITALIAN HOAGIE 24660600000



CHEESEBURGER PIZZA SLICE 25048600000



PHILLY STEAK PIZZA SLICE 25049300000



PIEROGIE LASAGNA ROLL UP 25049400000



HOMEMADE MACARONI SALAD 25060700000



SPANIKOPITA 25061200000



12" DELUXE PIZZA 25065000000



DELUXE ITALIAN PARTY HOAGIE 25067800000



VEGETABLE PIZZA SLICE 25070900000



12" VEGETABLE PIZZA 25071800000



SHEET VEGETABLE PIZZA 25085100000



STUFFED BONE IN CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086400000



STUFFED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086700000



STUFFED TURKEY BREAST GOURMET 25086800000



POTATO AND CHEESE PIEROGIES 25089000000



COLD ITALIAN HERO, 12" 25089400000



ITALIAN HERO, 6", COLD 25093400000



SPINACH DIP DELI SERVICE CASE 25118000000



SPINACH DIP GRAB & GO 25118500000



MD EGG & BACON SALAD WITH LITE BALSAMIC DRESS 25118600000



CUCUMBER SALAD 25139500000



SANDWICH TOPPERS PLATTER -UP TO 25 SANDWICHES 25139600000



ZUCCHINI PANCAKES 27665100000



SAUSAGE PEPPERS AND ONIONS OVER PENNE 27697700000



MD S&F: SMOKE-STACKED SANDWICH 27751700000



CALIFORNIA COBB - SMALL 28659400000



Recalled products sold at Walmart and/or Kroger:

7.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl" with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8 and with a best if used by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

6.2-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray" with use by date 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot code TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7.

41.35-oz. plastic bags containing "Chicken Salad" with use by date 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.

10-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "Chicken Salad Deli Snack" with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

7.75-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl Southwest Salad with Chicken" and a best if used by date of "Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20.

17.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as "Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken" with a best if used by date of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26.

The products bear the establishment number "P-34733" or "34733" inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container and were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.