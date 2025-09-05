Salmonella outbreak linked to Metabolic Meals sickens more than a dozen people, 7 hospitalized, CDC says

A Salmonella outbreak linked to certain home delivery meals from Metabolic Meals has sickened more than a dozen people across 10 states, and seven had to be hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The meals were made by and delivered by the Metabolic Meals company during the week of July 28 and included these varieties:

Four cheese tortellini with pesto sauce and grilled chicken — Lot Code: 25199; Best By: 08/07/2025.

Low carb chicken teriyaki and vegetables — Lot Code: 25202; Best By: 08/05/2025.

Black garlic and ranch chicken tenders with roasted vegetables — Lot Code: 25205; Best By: 08/08/2025.

Sliced top sirloin with roasted peanut sauce and summer vegetables — Lot Code: 25203; Best By: 08/06/2025.

Additional meal lot codes: 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204, 25205.

People sickened lived in California, Missouri, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Washington state, the CDC said.

Metabolic Meals is a home delivery meal subscription service focused on macro-friendly meals, according to their website. CBS News has reached out to Metabolic Meals for comment.

The CDC advised people to check their refrigerator or freezer for any affected products and do not eat them; throw them away or contact the company.

Metabolic Meals is working with investigators and has "reached out to customers directly who purchased the meal types listed above to inform them of the outbreak," the CDC said in their statement.

Public health officials said about 16 people reported symptoms and seven were hospitalized, but officials cautioned the number of people affected might be higher, as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

People infected with the Salmonella bacteria can experience symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.







