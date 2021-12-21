Safeway, Whole Foods among retailers that sold recalled pork products

Roughly 2.3 million pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products possibly tainted by listeria and recently recalled were sold at more than 500 retail locations across the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Albertsons, Big Y, Piggly Wiggly, Safeway, ShopRite and Whole Foods are among the grocers who received one of 27 products recently recalled by Alexander & Hornung, the St. Clair Shores, Michigan-based unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., according to a list released on Friday by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall includes products bearing the establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The numerous meat brands being recalled include Alexander & Hornung, Amish Valley, Big Y, Butcher Boy, Five Star, Food Club, Garrett Valley Farms, Lancaster, Niman Ranch, Open Nature and Wellshire Wood.

The USDA also released photos of the Alexander & Hornung branded and private-label products in question.

The recall was initiated earlier this month after product sampling detected listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious infection and strikes about 1,600 Americans a year, killing about 260 of them. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women, newborns, adults ages 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. The infection is treated with antibiotics.

The recalled products were produced on various dates and the USDA said some may still be in people's refrigerators or freezers.

Consumers with questions can call (866) 866-3703 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.