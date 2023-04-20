Gunman at Sacramento airport found dead in vehicle, sheriff says

A gunman at Sacramento International Airport was found dead in his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, CBS Sacramento's Richard Ramos reports.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night the vehicle was parked in a garage by a terminal.

Both the terminal and garage were on lockdown as law enforcement searched for and eventually located him.

Authorities said the 53-year-old had called 911 earlier in the night and said he was at the airport and wanted to kill himself.

A sheriff's dispatcher said, "The subject is in a white Ford F-150. He has a firearm and he's threatening to use it."

A sheriff's deputy spoke with the man, who was by himself. He then fired two shots from the vehicle.

The sheriff's office later confirmed he'd shot himself. He hadn't left the vehicle.

No one else was injured.

Airport officials said it was openm flights were operational and there was no danger to the public.