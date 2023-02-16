Ryan Seacrest will leave "Live" and be replaced by Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa on new book about marriage, motherhood and relationship with Regis Philbin

Ryan Seacrest announced he's leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after hosting the show with Kelly Ripa since 2017. Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, will replace him on the show.

Seacrest, 48, made the reveal during Thursday's show and posted about it on social media.

"I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote on Instagram. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season."

He added that he'll be transitioning out of the role in the spring as he goes to shoot for the 21st season of "American Idol" in Los Angeles. Seacrest said he'll continue with his radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and he plans to open three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the U.S.

Seacrest added that he would guest host on "Live" in the future.

Ripa, who has been a co-host on "Live" since 2001, praised Ryan after his announcement on the show.

"The greatest part of this experience has been you've gone from being a friend to a family member," she said. "You are family to us."

Ripa, 52, later shared photos of herself with Consuelos and Seacrest on her Instagram.

"Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I'm proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship," she wrote.

Consuelos has regularly guest hosted "Live" and is a fan favorite. Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996 and have three children.