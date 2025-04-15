Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh can hire expert to check rifle, judge says

A man accused of trying to assassinate President Trump at his Florida golf club last September can hire an expert to examine the rifle recovered from the scene, but only to determine its operability, a federal judge said Tuesday.

Ryan Routh's attorneys had asked that their expert be allowed to inspect, photograph and test the rifle in order to evaluate a government expert's findings, as well as test it for other information that they thought was relevant. In Tuesday's order, District Judge Aileen Cannon — who was nominated by Mr. Trump — limited the testing to just its operability, with a May 15 deadline.

Routh, who has pleaded not guilty, was charged with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and two firearm charges. His federal trial is scheduled for September, and he's expected to face additional state charges.

Prosecutors say Routh methodically plotted to kill Mr. Trump — then a presidential candidate — for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Mr. Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. Before the president came into view, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot. Prosecutors say he left behind a note describing his intentions. He was arrested a short time later driving on a nearby interstate.

Federal prosecutors alleged last week Routh also tried to buy an anti-aircraft weapon online to shoot down Mr. Trump's plane. "I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected," Routh allegedly told an associate from whom he hoped to buy the weapon.

Meanwhile. Routh's attorneys asked the judge last week to suppress statements from the eyewitness who identified Routh. The lawyers argued police were "impermissibly suggestive" when questioning the witness, who they said was shown a single photograph of Routh.