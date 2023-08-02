Ryan Koss, driver in crash that killed actor Treat Williams, charged with grossly negligent operation causing death

'Everwood' actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle crash in Vermont 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle crash in Vermont 00:21

A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been charged with grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

Ryan Koss Vermont State Police

The driver who was cited, Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was processed on the charge Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September 25 arraignment, state police said. A court official couldn't say whether Koss had a lawyer, and Koss didn't immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York. The Medical Examiner's Office in New York determined that Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.

Koss was trying to turn left into a parking lot when he turned into the path of the 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams, police said.

"Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle," authorities said after the crash.

Koss, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries in the crash, and his 2008 Honda Element incurred "major damage to front end passenger side," police said.

Richard Treat Williams' nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series "Everwood" and the movie "Hair." He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies "The Eagle Has Landed," "Prince of the City" and "Once Upon a Time in America."