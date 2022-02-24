Watch CBS News

Ukraine conflict renews nuclear safety concerns

Chernobyl, the site of a 1986 nuclear disaster, became a battleground as Ukrainian forces tried to hold off Russian troops advancing on Kyiv. The fighting ended with the Russians in control. David Martin has more on the risk of a nuclear accident.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.