Blinken says U.S. assesses Russian forces committed "war crimes" in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. assesses that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine and will work to hold them accountable.

"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," he said in a statement Wednesday.

"We've seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities," Blinken said. "Russia's forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded. Many of the sites Russia's forces have hit have been clearly identifiable as in-use by civilians."

Blinken cited reports of several incidents in beseiged Mariupol, such as the bombing of a maternity hospital and a strike that hit a Mariupol theater, clearly marked with the word "дети" — Russian for "children" — in huge letters visible from the sky.

The secretary of state's statement comes one day after the Defense Department said it had "seen clear evidence that over the last week or so the Russians have deliberately and intentionally targeted civilian infrastructure."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.