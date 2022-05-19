Watch CBS News
Politics

Senate confirms Bridget Brink as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. It was unanimous.

/ AP

Ukraine collects evidence for war crimes cases
Ukraine collects evidence for war crimes cases 02:13

Washington — The Senate confirmed Bridget Brink late Wednesday as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv during the nation's continuing battle against the Russian invasion.

The veteran foreign service officer, who's spent most of her career in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, was nominated to the position last month by President Joe Biden. She was confirmed unanimously by the Senate without a formal roll call vote.

Senate hearing on nomination of Bridget Brink to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, in Washington
Bridget Brink, nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on May 10, 2022. KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS

American diplomats evacuated Kyiv when the war began three months ago, but the U.S. reopened the embassy Wednesday.

The ambassador's post has been vacant since former President Donald Trump abruptly forced out Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in 2019. She later became a key figure in the first impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Brink had been the ambassador to Slovakia.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.