Ukraine has used a laser weapon to shoot down a Russian jet-powered attack drone for the first time, a senior military adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday, marking a potentially significant development in the country's effort to defend cities from Russia's daily aerial attacks.

The interception was carried out using the Blysk laser air defense system, which was developed and manufactured by Ukrainian defense technology firm Carmine Sky. Technology for laser air defense systems is being developed as part of the wider Private Air Defense program, Zelenskyy's adviser Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov said in a statement.

About 100 companies across Ukraine have joined the government-backed private air defense initiative.

Russia started deploying jet-powered drones in its attacks on Ukraine earlier this year. The weapons travel faster, making them harder to intercept than the more common propeller-driven attack drones.

In June, Ukraine was only intercepting about 57% of the jet-powered drones, reflecting a significant vulnerability as Ukrainian forces had been shooting down about 90% of the conventional Russian attack drones.

Russia has increasingly used its Geran-4 and Geran-5 jet-powered drones in its attacks on Ukraine. Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian military nonprofit group, told CBS News in September that Russia was likely to produce some 1,200 Geran-4 and 800 Geran-5 drones during that month alone, and it projected those numbers would grow each month.

A downed Russian Geran-4 turbojet-powered one-way attack drone is displayed at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 29, 2026. Danylo Antoniuk/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty

The laser interception reported by Beskrestnov this week gives some insight into Ukraine's mounting efforts to adapt both its offenses and defenses as Russia's weapons and tactics evolve.

Ukraine has pioneered battlefield drone technology, and it has started building partnerships to export that knowledge and its hardware around the world. In October, Ukrainian forces carried out a world-first aerial drone medical evacuation from the front line.

Ukraine started testing laser air defense systems over the summer. According to Beskrestnov, the Blysk system was used to protect critical infrastructure, though he declined to give more specifics.

He said a number of Ukrainian companies, including Carmine Sky, are working to develop laser technology, but he cautioned that "it is still too early to talk about serial production of the laser."

"Tests are underway, during which lasers protect critical infrastructure facilities," he said.