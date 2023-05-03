Russia claims Ukraine tried to attack Kremlin with drones in "terrorist act" targeting Vladimir Putin

Moscow — Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight. The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a "terrorist act" and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike.

In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said there were no casualties.

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to a Russian regional governor during a videoconference at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, May 2, 2023. Mikhail Klimentyev/AP

The Reuters news agency quoted an official from Ukraine's presidential office as denying any link with a drone attack on the Kremlin.

The Kremlin didn't present any evidence of the reported incident, and its statement included few details. Unverified videos posted on social media overnight purported to show at least one drone being shot down over the Kremlin, but the Kremlin did not reference the images.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9. Russia retains the right to respond "when and where it sees fit," the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

The claim from Moscow came days after a senior U.S. official said 20,000 Russian forces had been killed fighting in Ukraine since December alone, with the worst of the fighting centered around the battle for control of the decimated, front-line industrial city of Bakhmut.