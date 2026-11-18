Washington — A Russian man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for allegedly acting as a foreign agent of Moscow and surveilling and collecting information about employees of a technology and defense company in Silicon Valley.

The Justice Department alleges that Igor D'iu was recruited by unidentified co-conspirators through the encrypted messaging app Telegram to carry out covert assignments that targeted employees of the unnamed technology and defense company. Prosecutors said he crossed the border from Mexico into the United States in July.

While the company is not identified in court documents, context from the charging papers suggests it could be Palantir Technologies. Prosecutors said the company has an office in Palo Alto, California, and had ties to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine's use of its software during the war. Palantir has said publicly that it has deployed its technology in Ukraine, and its CEO Alex Karp said in 2023 that the company is "responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine."

A spokesperson from Palantir did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it was the company D'iu targeted.

D'iu is charged with two counts related to his alleged work as an agent of the Russian government, one count of interstate stalking, and one count of fraud in connection with allegedly falsified identification documents. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 16 years in prison and steep fines.

The allegations

Prosecutors said that as part of the scheme, D'iu received instructions, equipment and financial support from his alleged co-conspirators, who told him he was working for "the Motherland." They also directed D'iu to collect information about the technology company because it was providing resources used by Ukraine, according to the indictment.

Court records allege that D'iu researched, followed and surveilled employees of the company to gather information about it, including by visiting a coffee shop near the company's Palo Alto office, and was told to take photos of employees' laptop screens while they worked. The Justice Department said the Russian man's co-conspirators instructed him to position his own computer at specific locations near the unidentified company, which would allow them to remotely access it and attempt to collect information from employees nearby.

The Justice Department released the photos D'iu allegedly took of the employees' laptops, as well as images of a Russian passport and forged U.S. passport:

Photos of the employees' laptops. Justice Department

D'iu's Russian passport. Justice Department

The indictment also alleges that D'iu followed company employees and conducted online searches for several workers' home addresses, including of a senior company executive.

In one instance on Sept. 3, the Justice Department said that D'iu followed a female employee for nearly 30 miles while she drove from Palo Alto toward San Francisco. The employee attempted to evade D'iu by "making irregular turns, taking back roads, and entering a grocery store parking lot." But D'iu continued to follow her, making U-turns, illegal left turns and running a red light, according to prosecutors. The employee called 911 and was instructed to drive to a San Francisco Police Department station, the Justice Department said.

After that incident, the Justice Department said Palo Alto police contacted D'iu. He then allegedly changed vehicles, got a new phone number and traveled to Reno, Nevada, at the direction of his handlers before returning to Northern California to continue his assignments.

After the FBI searched his belongings, it found about $18,000 in cash, a fake U.S. passport and a California identification card with the name Hugo Landry Johns. It also discovered Social Security cards, a notebook containing the addresses of 10 employees who worked for the unnamed tech company and three personal profiles of employees, including personally identifiable information, family information and work history.

The FBI also found messages between D'iu and his alleged co-conspirators, which included photos of at least four company employees and their addresses with instructions to impersonate a food delivery driver and verify that they lived there.

While D'iu was indicted on Tuesday, the Justice Department said in a press release that he made his initial appearance in federal court on Nov. 2 and remains in federal custody.