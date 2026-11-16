U.K. considers changing laws on age for sexual consent in wake of Russell Brand case

London — Britain's government is considering changing the U.K.'s laws on the legal age of sexual consent as a woman who claims she was raped by convicted sex offender Russell Brand campaigns to criminalize sex between adults and 16- or 17-year-olds.

British Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said over the weekend that "appalling" stories of "abuse of power by powerful men" had emerged last week, warranting consideration of a new law that would set out different ages of consent depending on the ages of the individuals involved.

Already practiced by several other nations, the merits of this staggered age of consent approach have "been raised and will be discussed" by the government, McFadden said, adding that he "can't tell you what the conclusion of that would be, but the last week has certainly put that up in lights."

A day after Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison for rape and sexual assault, fellow British television personality and author David Walliams was named as the subject of multiple allegations of grooming young girls and harassing female colleagues.

British comedian and actor Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London on Nov. 5, 2026. Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images

Under current U.K. law, an adult of any age can have sex with a consenting person 16 years old or older. If a staggered system were imposed, it could make it illegal for anyone 18 or older, for instance, to have sex with individuals aged between 16 and 18, regardless of whether they gave verbal consent.

There is plenty of precedent: In eight U.S. states — Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota and Florida, where Brand was living before he was jailed — the age of consent varies depending on the age gap between the two people.

In Idaho, for example, if one person is under 16 and the other is 18 or older, or if the victim is 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator is at least three years older, it is classed as rape. "Lewd contact with a child" younger than 16 is a crime regardless of the perpetrator's age.

In most U.S. states, the age of consent has a "close-in-age" exception for people under 18 who engage in mutually consentual sexual acts.

In Canada, where the age of consent is 16, the staggered-age system includes more detailed, age-dependent exemptions. For people aged 12-13, the partner must be less than two years older; age 14-15, the partner must be less than five years older, and between 16-17, people are generally seen as able to give consent, unless their sexual partner is in a position of trust or authority toward them.

Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland and South Africa also have close-in-age exemptions.

Mia Latter, now 37, has accused Brand of raping her when she was 16 and he was 30, and she is now campaigning for a staggered age of consent to be introduced in Britain.

Latter, whose allegations were not part of the case that saw Brand convicted last week of raping and sexually assaulting other women, abandoned her anonymity as an accuser of the celebrity in an interview published over the weekend by The Sunday Times. She told the newspaper she was speaking out to help "protect teenagers from being groomed by older men or women."

"I don't want to criminalize teenagers having sex with each other," she said. "If you're between the ages of 16 and 18, it seems reasonable that you can have relationships with each other, and [teenagers] are always going to. But … if you're in your thirties, forties and fifties and you're trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it [should be] a criminal offense."

Brand protested his innocence from jail on Sunday in a statement read out by his wife Laura.

The prime minister's office said Monday that the comments were under investigation, as "prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances."